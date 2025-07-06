Beatrice Chebet rompió la barrera de los 14 minutos en 5.000 metros planos femeninos

La keniana Beatrice Chebet estableció en la Liga Diamante de Eugene (Oregón, Estados Unidos) un nuevo récord mundial de 5.000 metros femeninos y se convirtió en la primera mujer de la historia en bajar de los 14 minutos en esta distancia.

La vigente campeona olímpica firmó un tiempo de 13:58.06, pulverizando la anterior plusmarca de la etíope Gudaf Tsegay, que tenía 14:00.21 desde el 17 de septiembre de 2023, justamente en la pista de Eugene.

La polaca Klaudia Kazimierska y la keniana Dorcus Ewoi comandaron en los 1.000 y 2.000 metros, pero a partir de los 3.000 Chebet tomó el liderato y llegó victoriosa a la meta. Segunda la keniana Agnes Jebet Ngetich (14:01.29) y Gudaf Tsegay remató segunda (14:00.21).

NEW QUEEN OF THE 5000m 👑



Beatrice Chebet shatters the world record with an incredible sprint finish of 13:58.06 at the @nikepreclassic, becoming the first woman ever under 14 minutes 🔥



She breaks the previous mark of 14:00.21 set by Gudaf Tsegay🤯

#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/p8HWGR9b6P — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 5, 2025

El festejo de Chebet no fue el único récord superado por una competidora de Kenia, pues Faith Kipyegon se impuso en los 1.500 metros con una nueva marca mundial de 3:48.68, derribando el anterior registro de 3.49.04.

Nothing short of epic 🤩



Watch Faith Kipyegon storm to another 1500m world record 🤯



⏱️ 3:48.68#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/dYb5S1YcZb — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 5, 2025

William Ruto, presidente de Kenia, felicitó a ambas velocistas a través de la red social X: "Saludamos a Faith Kipyegon y a Beatrice Chebet por establecer nuevos récords mundiales en las pruebas femeninas de 1.500 y 5.000 metros".

"Felicitaciones, señora Kipyegon, por batir su propio récord con una carrera impresionante e inspiradora.¡Nos quitamos el sombrero ante la señora Chebet por convertirse en la primera mujer en la historia en correr por debajo de 14 minutos en pista!", subrayó.