Deportes | Atletismo | Records

Beatrice Chebet rompió la barrera de los 14 minutos en 5.000 metros planos femeninos

Publicado:
Cooperativa.cl / EFE

Su compatriota Faith Kipyegon también batió un récord mundial, en 1.500 metros.

Beatrice Chebet rompió la barrera de los 14 minutos en 5.000 metros planos femeninos
 World Athletics
La keniana Beatrice Chebet estableció en la Liga Diamante de Eugene (Oregón, Estados Unidos) un nuevo récord mundial de 5.000 metros femeninos y se convirtió en la primera mujer de la historia en bajar de los 14 minutos en esta distancia.

La vigente campeona olímpica firmó un tiempo de 13:58.06, pulverizando la anterior plusmarca de la etíope Gudaf Tsegay, que tenía 14:00.21 desde el 17 de septiembre de 2023, justamente en la pista de Eugene.

La polaca Klaudia Kazimierska y la keniana Dorcus Ewoi comandaron en los 1.000 y 2.000 metros, pero a partir de los 3.000 Chebet tomó el liderato y llegó victoriosa a la meta. Segunda la keniana Agnes Jebet Ngetich (14:01.29) y Gudaf Tsegay remató segunda (14:00.21).

El festejo de Chebet no fue el único récord superado por una competidora de Kenia, pues Faith Kipyegon se impuso en los 1.500 metros con una nueva marca mundial de 3:48.68, derribando el anterior registro de 3.49.04.

William Ruto, presidente de Kenia, felicitó a ambas velocistas a través de la red social X: "Saludamos a Faith Kipyegon y a Beatrice Chebet por establecer nuevos récords mundiales en las pruebas femeninas de 1.500 y 5.000 metros".

"Felicitaciones, señora Kipyegon, por batir su propio récord con una carrera impresionante e inspiradora.¡Nos quitamos el sombrero ante la señora Chebet por convertirse en la primera mujer en la historia en correr por debajo de 14 minutos en pista!", subrayó.

