[VIDEO] Liga de Quito golpeó a Palmeiras con doblete de Villamil y un penal de Alzugaray
El cuadro ecuatoriano anotó tres goles al Verdao en el primer tiempo, en la semifinal de la Copa Libertadores.
Liga de Quito, el equipo dirigido por Tiago Nunes, fue un vendaval en el primer tiempo ante Palmeiras, en la ida de la semifinal de la Copa Libertadores, con un doblete de Gabriel Villamil (16' y 45+2') y un penal de Lisandro Alzugaray (27').
Revisa los goles de Liga de Quito en el primer tiempo:
¡¡GOLAZO DE VILLAMIL!! ¡¡LIGA DE QUITO LE GANA 1-0 A PALMEIRAS EN 15 MINUTOS DE PARTIDO!!— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 24, 2025
📺 Mirá TODA la CONMEBOL #Libertadores por #DisneyPlus Plan Premium pic.twitter.com/6CjYbUUD16
¡¡GOL DE ALZUGARAY Y LIGA DE QUITO LE GANA 2-0 A PALMEIRAS EN 26' PT!!— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 24, 2025
📺 Mirá TODA la CONMEBOL #Libertadores por #DisneyPlus Plan Premium pic.twitter.com/9M3Npw430h
¡¡HABEMUS GOLEADA!! ¡¡DOBLETE DE VILLAMIL SOBRE EL FINAL DEL PRIMER TIEMPO PARA EL 3-0 DE LIGA DE QUITO ANTE PALMEIRAS POR LAS SEMIFINALES DE LA #Libertadores!!— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) October 24, 2025
📺 Mirá TODA la CONMEBOL #Libertadores por #DisneyPlus Plan Premium pic.twitter.com/Ng9FVYKCSY