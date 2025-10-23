Síguenos:
Tópicos: Deportes | Fútbol | Copa Libertadores

[VIDEO] Liga de Quito golpeó a Palmeiras con doblete de Villamil y un penal de Alzugaray

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

El cuadro ecuatoriano anotó tres goles al Verdao en el primer tiempo, en la semifinal de la Copa Libertadores.

[VIDEO] Liga de Quito golpeó a Palmeiras con doblete de Villamil y un penal de Alzugaray
Liga de Quito, el equipo dirigido por Tiago Nunes, fue un vendaval en el primer tiempo ante Palmeiras, en la ida de la semifinal de la Copa Libertadores, con un doblete de Gabriel Villamil (16' y 45+2') y un penal de Lisandro Alzugaray (27').

Revisa los goles de Liga de Quito en el primer tiempo:

