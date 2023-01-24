Premios Oscar 2023: Revisa la lista completa de nominados
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" encabezó la lista con 11 nominaciones.
La Academia reveló la lista de nominados y nominadas para la edición número 95 de los Premios Oscar, los cuales se entregarán el próximo 12 de marzo.
La cinta "Everything Everywhere All At Once" encabezó la lista con 11 nominaciones, incluyendo las de Mejor Película, Mejor Actriz y Mejor Director, entre otras.
En tanto la alemana "All Quiet on the Western Front" sorprendió al ubicarse en el segundo lugar con 9 nominaciones.
The Banshees of Inisherin", "Elvis", "The Fabelmans", "Top Gun: Maverick" y "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" también figuraron entre las nominadas.
Mejor Película
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Mejor Director
Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
Todd Field - Tár
Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actor
Austin Butler - Elvis
Brendan Fraser - The Whale
Paul Mescal - Aftersun
Bill Nighy - Living
Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
Mejor Actriz
Cate Blanchett - Tár
Ana de Armas - Blonde
Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Guión original
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Guión adaptado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Mejor Actor de reparto
Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
Judd Hirsch - The Fablemans
Mejor Actriz de reparto
Angela Bassett - “Wakanda Forever”
Jamie Lee Curtis - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Kerry Condon - “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Hong Chau - “The Whale”
Stephanie Hsu “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Mejor Fotografía
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Mejor Banda Sonora original
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inishrein
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Mejor Canción original
"Applause" - Tell It Like A Woman
"Hold My Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
"Naatu Naatu" - RRR
"This Is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor Película internacional
All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania
Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
Close - Bélgica
EO - Polonia
The Quiet Girl - Irlanda
Mejor Documental
All That Breathes
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
The Martha Mitchell Effec
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
Stranger at the Gate
Mejor Cortometraje
An Irish Goodbye
Le Pupille
The Red Suitcase
Ivalu
Night Ride
Mejor Película animada
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Mejor Corto animado
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Mejor Montaje
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Sonido
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
The Batman
Mejores Efectos visuales
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
All Quiet on the Western Front
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Batman
Elvis
The Whale
Mejor diseño de producción
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans