Revista Variety reveló su lista de las 100 mejores películas de todos los tiempos

La prestigiosa revista Variety presentó su lista con las 100 mejores películas de todos los tiempos, su primera selección en 117 años de historia.

Según la publicación, "al hacer esta lista, queríamos reflejar la variedad hermosa y alucinante de la experiencia cinematográfica (...) El espíritu mismo del cine es que durante mucho tiempo ha sido un paisaje de eclecticismo escalofriante, y queríamos que nuestra lista reflejara eso, para honrar las películas que más amamos, independientemente de las categorías en las que caigan".

Más de 30 críticos, escritores y editores de Variety fueron parte de la elaboración de esta lista que abarcó desde "Intolerance" de 1916 hasta "Parasite" de 2019.

"Sin duda dirás: ¿Cómo es posible que esa película se haya quedado fuera de la lista? ¿O ésta? ¿O ésa? Confía en nosotros: a menudo nos hicimos esa misma pregunta. Pero nuestra esperanza es que al mirar las películas que elegimos, verás una lista que refleja la gloria imposiblemente amplia y siempre cambiante de lo que son las películas", dijo Variety.

Las 100 mejores películas de todos los tiempos de Variety

100. The Graduate (1967)

99. 12 Angry Men (1957)

98. Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1988)

97. Alien (1979)

96. A Hard Day's Night (1964)

95. Toy Story (1995)

94. Bridesmaids (2011)

93. Le Samouraï (1967)

92. Pink Flamingos (1972)

91. Scenes From a Marriage (1974)

90. The Shining (1980)

89. Belle de Jour (1967)

88. Malcolm X (1992)

87. The Sound of Music (1965)

86. Close-Up (1990)

85. Natural Born Killers (1994)

84. Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

83. Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

82. Parasite (2019)

81. The Dark Knight (2008)

80. Pixote (1980)

79. Waiting for Guffman (1996)

78. Jeanne Dielman, 23, quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975)

77. Goldfinger (1964)

76. The Tree of Life (2011)

75. Boogie Nights (1997)

74. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

73. Intolerance (1916)

72. Breaking the Waves (1996)

71. My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

70. 12 Years a Slave (2013)

69. Beau Travail (1999)

68. King Kong (1933)

67. Bicycle Thieves (1948)

66. Paris Is Burning (1990)

65. A Man Escaped (1956)

64. Carrie (1976)

63. Bambi (1942)

62. Dazed and Confused (1993)

61. The Passion of Joan of Arc (1928)

60. Moulin Rouge! (2001)

59. Vagabond (1985)

58. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

57. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

56. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

55. Pather Panchali (1955)

54. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981)

53. In the Mood for Love (2000)

52. The General (1926)

51. Apocalypse Now (1979)

50. Breathless (1960)

49. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

48. The Piano (1993)

47. Mean Streets (1973)

46. Notorious (1946)

45. Titanic (1997)

44. L'Avventura (1960)

43. Shoah (1985)

42. Moonlight (2016)

41. The Wild Bunch (1969)

40. Fargo (1996)

39. Some Like It Hot (1959)

38. Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

37. Annie Hall (1977)

36. On the Waterfront (1954)

35. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

34. Stagecoach (1939)

33. 8½ (1963)

32. Vertigo (1958)

31. Network (1976)

30. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

29. Double Indemnity (1944)

28. City Lights (1931)

27. Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

26. The 400 Blows (1959)

25. Bringing Up Baby (1938)

24. Tokyo Story (1953)

23. The Apartment (1960)

22. Chinatown (1974)

21. Gone With the Wind (1939)

20. Blue Velvet (1986)

19. The Godfather Part II (1974)

18. Persona (1966)

17. Nashville (1975)

16. Casablanca (1942)

15. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans (1927)

14. Do the Right Thing (1989)

13. The Rules of the Game (1939)

12. Goodfellas (1990)

11. Singin' in the Rain (1952)

10. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

9. All About Eve (1950)

8. It's a Wonderful Life (1946)

7. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

6. Seven Samurai (1954)

5. Pulp Fiction (1994)

4. Citizen Kane (1941)

3. The Godfather (1972)

2. The Wizard of Oz (1939)

1. Psycho (1960)