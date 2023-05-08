Show homenaje a David Bowie llega a Chile encabezado por Peter Murphy
Celebrating David Bowie se presenta en Chile en concierto con Peter Murphy y Adrian Belew.
Celebrating David Bowie es el concierto tributo al legendario artista británico que llega a Chile con ilustres invitados.
El próximo 18 de julio en el teatro Teletón se presenta el destacado show dedicado a Bowie que estará encabezado por Peter Murphy de Bauhaus y el guitarrista Adrian Belew, quien fue músico del fallecido artista en los 70..
También formarán parte Angelo "Score" Bundini (Sesionista de Sting, Seal y No Doubt), Royston Langdon (Spacehog), Eric Schermerhorn (Bowie, Iggy Pop), Ron Dziubla (Jon Batiste, Joe Bonamassa), Matt McJunkins y Jeff Friedl (A Perfect Circle).
Las entradas están a la venta por el sistema Eventrid.