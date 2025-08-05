Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones a los MTV MVAs: esta es la lista de nominados

Lady Gaga encabeza este año la lista de nominados a los Premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), que se otorgarán el 7 de septiembre en Nueva York, al figurar en doce categorías, entre ellas Artista y Canción del Año, apoyada por su más reciente disco "Mayhem" (2025), y destronando a Taylor Swift que por dos años lideró las candidaturas.

La artista acumula 12 nominaciones: Mejor Video, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Colaboración por su trabajo con Bruno Mars en "Die with a Smile", tema que también es candidato a Canción del Año y Mejor Canción Pop, así como por Mejor Dirección por "Abracadabra", también incluida en su nuevo álbum, y que además figura en las listas de nominadas a Mejor Dirección Artística, Fotografía, Edición, Efectos Especiales y Coreografía.

Por su parte, Mars le sigue con once nominaciones, y Kendrick Lamar con diez; Sabrina Carpenter y Rosé de Blackpink, que por primera vez figura en las candidaturas, con ocho nominaciones; mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd, cuentan con siete.

El puertorriqueño Bad Bunny figura con cuatro nominaciones: Artista del Año, en la que compite además con Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift y The Weekend; y a Mejor Álbum por su reciente proyecto "Debí Tirar más Fotos", que además compite en la categoría de Mejor Video Largo.

Bad Bunny también está en la lista a Mejor Canción Latina por "Baile inolvidable", en la que además figuran J Balvin ("Río"), Karol G ("Si Antes te Hubiera Conocido"), Peso Pluma ("La Patrulla"), Rauw Alejandro y Romeo Santos ("Khé?") y Shakira ("Soltera").

Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae también acumulan cuatro nominaciones; y Taylor Swift y Beyoncé solamente fueron nominadas a Artista del Año.

Mientras que en la categoría de Mejor Video del Año, premio principal en los VMAs, compiten Ariana Grande por "Brighter Days Ahead"; Billie Eilish por "Birds of a Feather"; Kendrick Lamar por "Not Like Us", Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars por "Die with a Smile"; Rosé y Bruno Mars por "APT"; Sabrina Carpenter por "Manchild", y The Weeknd y Playboi Carti por "Timeless".

Lista de nominados de los MTV VMAs 2025

Video del Año:

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Artista del Año:

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Canción del Año:

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Lorde – "What Was That"

Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Tate McRae – "Sports Car"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Artista Nuevo del Año:

Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías

Artista Pop del Año:

Ariana Grande

Charli XCX

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Presentación MTV PUSH del Año:

Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Septiembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song"

Octubre 2024 – Mark Ambor – "Belong Together"

Noviembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – "Graveyard"

Diciembre 2024 – Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye"

Enero 2025 – Katseye – "Touch"

Febrero 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"

Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – "Yes It Is"

Abril 2025 – Livingston – "Shadow"

Mayo 2025 – Damiano David – "Next Summer"

Junio 2025 – Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"

Julio 2025 – Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"

Colaboración del Año:

Bailey Zimmerman con LuLke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "Luther"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink"

Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"

Canción Pop del Año:

Alex Warren – "Ordinary"

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"

Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Mejor Hip-Hop:

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Drake – "Nokia"

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"

GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

LL Cool J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"

Travis Scott – "4X4" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

R&B del Año:

Chris Brown – "Residuals"

Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "Mutt (Remix)"

Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous"

Partynextdoor – "N o C h i l l"

Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman"

SZA – "Drive"

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"

Mejor Alternativo:

Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"

Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up"

Lola Young – "Messy"

MGK & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road"

Sombr – "Back to Friends"

The Marías – "Back to Me"

Canción Rock del Año:

Coldplay – "All My Love"

Evanescence – "Afterlife (From the Netflix Series 'Devil May Cry')"

Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard"

Lenny Kravitz – "Honey" – Roxie Records

Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"

Twenty One Pilots – "The Contract"

Mejor Latino:

Bad Bunny – "Baile Inolvidable"

J Balvin – "Rio"

Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"

Peso Pluma – "La Patrulla"

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?"

Shakira – "Soltera"

Canción K-Pop del Año:

Aespa – "Whiplash"

Jennie – "Like Jennie "

Jimin – "Who"

Jisoo – "Earthquake"

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – "Born Again"

Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom"

Rosé – "Toxic Till the End"

Mejor Afrobeat:

Asake & Travis Scott – "Active"

Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – "TaTaTa"

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)"

Rema – "Baby (Is It a Crime)"

Tems ft. Asake – "Get It Right"

Tyla – "Push 2 Start"

Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart"

Mejor Country:

Chris Stapleton – "Think I'm in Love With You"

Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – "I'm Gonna Love You"

Jelly Roll – "Liar"

Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU"

Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"

Morgan Wallen – "Smile"

Álbum del Año:

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet

The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow

Video de Larga Duración:

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)"

Damiano David – "Funny Little Stories"

Mac Miller – "Balloonerism"

Miley Cyrus – "Something Beautiful"

The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Video "For Good" con Mejor Mensaje Social:

Burna Boy – "Higher"

Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

Doechii – "Anxiety"

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Younger and Hotter Than Me"

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – "Sleepwalking"

Mejor Dirección

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"

Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Dirección de Arte

Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"

Lorde – "Man Of The Year"

Miley Cyrus – "End of the World"

Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."

Mejor Cinematografía

Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"

Miley Cyrus – "Easy Lover"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Mejor Edición

Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"

Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"

Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (From 'F1 The Movie')"

Coreografía del Año

Doechii – "Anxiety"

FKA Twigs – "Eusexua"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"

Tyla – "Push 2 Start"

Zara Larsson – "Pretty Ugly"

Mejores Efectos Visuales: