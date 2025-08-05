Lady Gaga lidera las nominaciones a los MTV MVAs: esta es la lista de nominados

Lady Gaga encabeza este año la lista de nominados a los Premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), que se otorgarán el 7 de septiembre en Nueva York, al figurar en doce categorías, entre ellas Artista y Canción del Año, apoyada por su más reciente disco "Mayhem" (2025), y destronando a Taylor Swift que por dos años lideró las candidaturas.
La artista acumula 12 nominaciones: Mejor Video, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Colaboración por su trabajo con Bruno Mars en "Die with a Smile", tema que también es candidato a Canción del Año y Mejor Canción Pop, así como por Mejor Dirección por "Abracadabra", también incluida en su nuevo álbum, y que además figura en las listas de nominadas a Mejor Dirección Artística, Fotografía, Edición, Efectos Especiales y Coreografía.
Por su parte, Mars le sigue con once nominaciones, y Kendrick Lamar con diez; Sabrina Carpenter y Rosé de Blackpink, que por primera vez figura en las candidaturas, con ocho nominaciones; mientras que Ariana Grande y The Weeknd, cuentan con siete.
El puertorriqueño Bad Bunny figura con cuatro nominaciones: Artista del Año, en la que compite además con Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift y The Weekend; y a Mejor Álbum por su reciente proyecto "Debí Tirar más Fotos", que además compite en la categoría de Mejor Video Largo.
Bad Bunny también está en la lista a Mejor Canción Latina por "Baile inolvidable", en la que además figuran J Balvin ("Río"), Karol G ("Si Antes te Hubiera Conocido"), Peso Pluma ("La Patrulla"), Rauw Alejandro y Romeo Santos ("Khé?") y Shakira ("Soltera").
Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Jelly Roll y Tate McRae también acumulan cuatro nominaciones; y Taylor Swift y Beyoncé solamente fueron nominadas a Artista del Año.
Mientras que en la categoría de Mejor Video del Año, premio principal en los VMAs, compiten Ariana Grande por "Brighter Days Ahead"; Billie Eilish por "Birds of a Feather"; Kendrick Lamar por "Not Like Us", Lady Gaga y Bruno Mars por "Die with a Smile"; Rosé y Bruno Mars por "APT"; Sabrina Carpenter por "Manchild", y The Weeknd y Playboi Carti por "Timeless".
Lista de nominados de los MTV VMAs 2025
Video del Año:
- Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
- Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Artista del Año:
- Bad Bunny
- Beyoncé
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Canción del Año:
- Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
- Billie Eilish – "Birds of a Feather"
- Doechii – "Anxiety"
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
- Gracie Abrams – "I Love You, I'm Sorry"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Lorde – "What Was That"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Tate McRae – "Sports Car"
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Artista Nuevo del Año:
- Alex Warren
- Ella Langley
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Sombr
- The Marías
Artista Pop del Año:
- Ariana Grande
- Charli XCX
- Justin Bieber
- Lorde
- Miley Cyrus
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
Presentación MTV PUSH del Año:
- Agosto 2024 – Shaboozey – "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
- Septiembre 2024 – Ayra Starr – "Last Heartbreak Song"
- Octubre 2024 – Mark Ambor – "Belong Together"
- Noviembre 2024 – Lay Bankz – "Graveyard"
- Diciembre 2024 – Dasha – "Bye Bye Bye"
- Enero 2025 – Katseye – "Touch"
- Febrero 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – "Kehlani"
- Marzo 2025 – Leon Thomas – "Yes It Is"
- Abril 2025 – Livingston – "Shadow"
- Mayo 2025 – Damiano David – "Next Summer"
- Junio 2025 – Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"
- Julio 2025 – Role Model – "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out"
Colaboración del Año:
- Bailey Zimmerman con LuLke Combs – "Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)"
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – "Luther"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – "Pour Me a Drink"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Sunset Blvd"
Canción Pop del Año:
- Alex Warren – "Ordinary"
- Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – "Die with a Smile"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Mejor Hip-Hop:
- Doechii – "Anxiety"
- Drake – "Nokia"
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – "Whatchu Kno About Me"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- LL Cool J ft. Eminem – "Murdergram Deux"
- Travis Scott – "4X4" – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
R&B del Año:
- Chris Brown – "Residuals"
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – "Mutt (Remix)"
- Mariah Carey – "Type Dangerous"
- Partynextdoor – "N o C h i l l"
- Summer Walker – "Heart of a Woman"
- SZA – "Drive"
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – "Timeless"
Mejor Alternativo:
- Gigi Perez – "Sailor Song"
- Imagine Dragons – "Wake Up"
- Lola Young – "Messy"
- MGK & Jelly Roll – "Lonely Road"
- Sombr – "Back to Friends"
- The Marías – "Back to Me"
Canción Rock del Año:
- Coldplay – "All My Love"
- Evanescence – "Afterlife (From the Netflix Series 'Devil May Cry')"
- Green Day – "One Eyed Bastard"
- Lenny Kravitz – "Honey" – Roxie Records
- Linkin Park – "The Emptiness Machine"
- Twenty One Pilots – "The Contract"
Mejor Latino:
- Bad Bunny – "Baile Inolvidable"
- J Balvin – "Rio"
- Karol G – "Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido"
- Peso Pluma – "La Patrulla"
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – "Khé?"
- Shakira – "Soltera"
Canción K-Pop del Año:
- Aespa – "Whiplash"
- Jennie – "Like Jennie "
- Jimin – "Who"
- Jisoo – "Earthquake"
- Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – "Born Again"
- Stray Kids – "Chk Chk Boom"
- Rosé – "Toxic Till the End"
Mejor Afrobeat:
- Asake & Travis Scott – "Active"
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – "TaTaTa"
- Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – "Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)"
- Rema – "Baby (Is It a Crime)"
- Tems ft. Asake – "Get It Right"
- Tyla – "Push 2 Start"
- Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – "Piece of My Heart"
Mejor Country:
- Chris Stapleton – "Think I'm in Love With You"
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – "I'm Gonna Love You"
- Jelly Roll – "Liar"
- Lainey Wilson – "4x4xU"
- Megan Moroney – "Am I Okay?"
- Morgan Wallen – "Smile"
Álbum del Año:
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Morgan Wallen – I'm the Problem
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n' Sweet
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow
Video de Larga Duración:
- Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
- Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)"
- Damiano David – "Funny Little Stories"
- Mac Miller – "Balloonerism"
- Miley Cyrus – "Something Beautiful"
- The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"
Video "For Good" con Mejor Mensaje Social:
- Burna Boy – "Higher"
- Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
- Doechii – "Anxiety"
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – "Somebody Save Me"
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – "Younger and Hotter Than Me"
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – "Sleepwalking"
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
- Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Dirección de Arte
- Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
- Lorde – "Man Of The Year"
- Miley Cyrus – "End of the World"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
Mejor Cinematografía
- Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
- Miley Cyrus – "Easy Lover"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
Mejor Edición
- Charli XCX – "Guess featuring Billie Eilish"
- Ed Sheeran – "Sapphire"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
- Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching (From 'F1 The Movie')"
Coreografía del Año
- Doechii – "Anxiety"
- FKA Twigs – "Eusexua"
- Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
- Tyla – "Push 2 Start"
- Zara Larsson – "Pretty Ugly"
Mejores Efectos Visuales:
- Ariana Grande – "Brighter Days Ahead"
- Lady Gaga – "Abracadabra"
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – "Apt."
- Sabrina Carpenter – "Manchild"
- Tate McRae – "Just Keep Watching" (From 'F1 The Movie')
- The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"