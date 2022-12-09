Síguenos:
Tópicos: Tecnología | Industria | Videojuegos

The Game Awards 2022: estos son los ganadores por categoría

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

"Elden Ring" fue uno de los grandes ganadores de la ceremonia de los The Game Awards 2022 en Los Angeles.

The Game Awards 2022: estos son los ganadores por categoría
La noche del jueves se realizó la premiación The Game Awards, que reconoció a los mejores videojuegos del año 2022.

La ceremonia en Los Angeles tuvo a invitados como Al Pacino y Pedro Pascal, este último se viralizó por su grito "¡Viva Chile!" en la premiación.

Entre los grandes ganadores estuvieron "Elden Ring", "God of War Ragnarok" y "Marvel Snap".

Ganadores de los The Game Awards 2022

Juego del año

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring GANADOR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor dirección

Elden Ring GANADOR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality
Stray

Mejor narrativa

A Plague Tale Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortality

Mejor dirección de arte

Elden Ring GANADOR
God of War Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Scorn
Stray

Mejor banda sonora y música

A Plague Tale: Requiem
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Metal: Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor diseño de sonido

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Elden Ring
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Metal Hellsinger
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor actuación

Ashly Burch - Aloy en Horizon Forbidden West
Charlotte McBurney - Amicia en A Plague Tale Requiem
Christopher Judge - Kratos en God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Manon Gage - Marissa Marcel en Immortality
Sunny Suljic - Atreus en God of War Ragnarok

Games for impact o juegos con mayor impacto social

A Memoir Blue
As Dusk Falls GANADOR
Citizen Sleeper
Endling - Extinction is Forever
Hindsight
I Was a Teenage Exocolonist

Mejor juego en curso o servicio

Apex Legends
Destiny 2 (The Witch Queen)
Final Fantasy XIV (Endwalkers) GANADOR
Fortnite
Genshin Impact

Mejor juego indie

Cult of the Lamb
Neon White
Sifu
Stray GANADOR
TUNIC

Mejor juego para móviles

Apex Legends
Diablo Immortal
Genshin Impact
Marvel Snap GANADOR
Tower of Fantasy

Mejor apoyo de la comunidad

Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV GANADOR
Fortnite
No Man's Sky

Innovación en accesibilidad

As Dusk Falls
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Return to Monkey Island
The Last of Us Part I
The Quarry

Mejor juego de VR o Realidad Aumentada

After The Fall
Among Us VR
Bonelab
Moss: Book 2 GANADOR
Red Matter 2a

Mejor juego de acción

Bayonetta 3 GANADOR
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Neon White
Sifu
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Mejor juego de acción y aventura

A Plague Tale: Requiem
God of War Ragnarok GANADOR
Horizon Forbidden West
Stray
TUNIC

Mejor juego de rol

Elden Ring GANADOR
Live a Live
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Triangle Strategy
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Mejor juego de lucha

DNF Duel
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
King of Fighter XV
MultiVersus GANADOR
Sifu

Mejor juego familiar

Kirby and The Forgotten Land GANADOR
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope
Nintendo Switch Sports
Splatoon 3

Mejor juego de simulación / estrategia

Dune: Spice Wars
Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope GANADOR
Total War Warhammer III
Two Point Campus
Victoria 3

Mejor juego de deportes /carreras

F1 2022
FIFA 23
NBA 2K23
Gran Turismo 7 GANADOR
OlliOlli World

Mejor juego multijugador

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
MultiVersus
Overwatch 2
Splatoon 3 GANADOR
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge

Creador de contenido del año

Karl Jacobs
Ludwig GANADOR
Nibellion
Nobru
QTCinderella

Mejor debut indie

Neon White
Norco
Stray GANADOR
Tunic
Vampire Survivors

Mejor adaptación de un videojuego

Arcane: League of Legends GANADOR
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
The Cuphead Show!
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Uncharted

Juego más esperado

Final Fantasy XVI
Hogwarts Legacy
Resident Evil 4
Starfield
The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom GANADOR

Mejor juego de eSports

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Rocket League
Valorant GANADOR

Mejor atleta de eSports

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon - Gen.G, League of Legends
Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok - T1, League of Legends
Finn "Karrigan" Andersen - Faze Clan, CS:GO
Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
Jacob "YAY" Whiteaker - Cloud9, Valorant GANADOR

Mejor equipo de eSports

Darkzero eSports - Apex Legends
Faze Clan - CS:GO
GEN.G - League of Legends
LA Thieves - Call of Duty
Loud - Valorant GANADOR

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi - Natus Vincere, CS:GO
Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi - Loud, Valorant GANADOR
Erik "Doombros" Sandgreen - FPX, Valorant
Robert "Robban" Dahlström - Faze Clan, CS:GO
Go "Score" Dong-Bin - Gen.G, League of Legends

Mejor evento de eSports

EVO 2022
2022 League of Legends World Championship GANADOR
PGL Major Antiwerp 2022
The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
Valorant Champions 2022

