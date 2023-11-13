The Game Awards 2023: la lista completa de los nominados

Este lunes 13 se anunciaron las nominaciones para los The Game Awards 2023, que reconocen a los mejores videojuegos y creadores del año en la industria.

Dos de las secuelas más importantes del año, "Alan Wake 2" de Remedy Entertainment y "Baldur's Gate 3" de Larian Studios, obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de nominaciones con ocho cada uno, incluido el Juego del Año.

Otros destacados fueron "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", "Resident Evil 4", "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" y "The Legend of Zelda: Lágrimas del Reino".

¿Cuando son los The Game Awards 2023?

La décima entrega anual de Game Awards se transmitirá en vivo desde el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles el jueves 7 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas (hora de Chile), a través de plataformas como YouTube, Twitch, Facebook y TikTok Live.

¿Cómo votar en los The Game Awards 2023?

Los fanáticos podrán ayudar a elegir a los ganadores en todas las categorías mediante votación en el sitio web de The Game Awards, con plazo hasta el 6 de diciembre.

Además, por segundo año consecutivo, los fanáticos pueden votar por los nominados a los Game Awards en el servidor oficial de Discord de la entrega de premios.

Los nominados de The Game Awards 2023

Estas son las nominaciones de este 2023:

Mejor Juego (GOTY 2023 o Game of the Year)

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate III

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mejor Dirección de Juego

Alan Wake II

Baldur's Gate III

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor Narrativa

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Alan Wake 2

Baldur's Gate III

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

Lies of P

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Final Fantasy XVI

Baldur's Gate III

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

Hi-Fi Rush

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Dead Space

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mejor Juego Independiente

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Sea of Stars

Dredge

Viewfinder

Mejor Actuación

Ben Starr

Cameron Monaghan

Idris Elba

Melani Liburd

Neil Newbon

Yuri Lowenthl

Juegos con Impacto (Games for Impact)

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Mejor juego en curso (Best Ongoing)

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Mejor Juego Móvil

Final Fantasy VII: Ever crisis

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Honkai: Star Rail

Monster Hunter Rail

Terra Nil

Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)

Baldur's Gate III

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man's Sky

Innovación en Accesibilidad

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spiderman 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Mejor Juego en VR o AR

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Humanity

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Mejor Juego de Acción

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Remnant 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Juego de Rol

Lies of P

Final Fantasy XVI

Baldur's Gate III

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Mejor Juego de Pelea

Street Fighter 6

Mortal Kombat 1

God of Rock

Pocket Bravery

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Mejor juego para toda la familia

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Mejor juego de simulación o de estrategia

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Company of Heroes 3

City: Skylines 2

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Carreras

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Mejor multijugador en línea

Baldur's Gate III

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Creador de Contenido del Año

Ironmouse

People Make Games

Quakity

SpreenDMC

Sypherpk

Mejor Debut Independiente

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Mejor Adaptación

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Juego más Anticipado

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Mejor eSports

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Mejor Atleta de eSports

Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok

Mathew "Zywoo" Herbaut

Max "Demon1" Mazanov

Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez

Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk

Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen

Mejor Equipo eSports

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Mejor entrenador de eSports

Christine "Potter" Chi

Dany "Zonic" Sorensen

Jordan "Gunba" Graham

Remi "XTQZZZ" Quoniam

Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young

Mejor Evento de eSports