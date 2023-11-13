Síguenos:
Tópicos: Tecnología | Industria | Videojuegos

The Game Awards 2023: la lista completa de los nominados

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

"Alan Wake 2" y "Baldur's Gate 3" lideran las nominaciones de The Game Awards 2023, que premia lo mejor de la industria de videojuegos.

The Game Awards 2023: la lista completa de los nominados
Este lunes 13 se anunciaron las nominaciones para los The Game Awards 2023, que reconocen a los mejores videojuegos y creadores del año en la industria.

Dos de las secuelas más importantes del año, "Alan Wake 2" de Remedy Entertainment y "Baldur's Gate 3" de Larian Studios, obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de nominaciones con ocho cada uno, incluido el Juego del Año.

Otros destacados fueron "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", "Resident Evil 4", "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" y "The Legend of Zelda: Lágrimas del Reino".

¿Cuando son los The Game Awards 2023?

La décima entrega anual de Game Awards se transmitirá en vivo desde el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles el jueves 7 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas (hora de Chile), a través de plataformas como YouTube, Twitch, Facebook y TikTok Live.

¿Cómo votar en los The Game Awards 2023?

Los fanáticos podrán ayudar a elegir a los ganadores en todas las categorías mediante votación en el sitio web de The Game Awards, con plazo hasta el 6 de diciembre.

Además, por segundo año consecutivo, los fanáticos pueden votar por los nominados a los Game Awards en el servidor oficial de Discord de la entrega de premios.

Los nominados de The Game Awards 2023

Estas son las nominaciones de este 2023:

Mejor Juego (GOTY 2023 o Game of the Year)

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake

Mejor Dirección de Juego

  • Alan Wake II
  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mejor Narrativa

  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mejor Dirección de Arte

  • Lies of P
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Mejor Banda Sonora y Música

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Mejor Diseño de Sonido

  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Dead Space
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mejor Juego Independiente

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Sea of Stars
  • Dredge
  • Viewfinder

Mejor Actuación

  • Ben Starr
  • Cameron Monaghan
  • Idris Elba
  • Melani Liburd
  • Neil Newbon
  • Yuri Lowenthl

Juegos con Impacto (Games for Impact)

  • A Space for the Unbound
  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Venba

Mejor juego en curso (Best Ongoing)

  • Apex Legends
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

Mejor Juego Móvil

  • Final Fantasy VII: Ever crisis
  • Hello Kitty Island Adventure
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Monster Hunter Rail
  • Terra Nil

Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • No Man's Sky

Innovación en Accesibilidad

  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Marvel's Spiderman 2
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • Street Fighter 6

Mejor Juego en VR o AR

  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  • Humanity
  • Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  • Synapse

Mejor Juego de Acción

  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
  • Dead Island 2
  • Ghostrunner 2
  • Remnant 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura

  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Resident Evil 4 Remake
  • Alan Wake 2
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Mejor Juego de Rol

  • Lies of P
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Sea of Stars
  • Starfield

Mejor Juego de Pelea

  • Street Fighter 6
  • Mortal Kombat 1
  • God of Rock
  • Pocket Bravery
  • Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Mejor juego para toda la familia

  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder
  • Pikmin 4
  • Sonic Superstars
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Party Animals

Mejor juego de simulación o de estrategia

  • Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
  • Company of Heroes 3
  • City: Skylines 2
  • Fire Emblem Engage
  • Pikmin 4

Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Carreras

  • EA Sports FC 24
  • F1 23
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  • The Crew Motorfest

Mejor multijugador en línea

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Diablo IV
  • Party Animals
  • Street Fighter 6
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Creador de Contenido del Año

  • Ironmouse
  • People Make Games
  • Quakity
  • SpreenDMC
  • Sypherpk

Mejor Debut Independiente

  • Cocoon
  • Dredge
  • Pizza Tower
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Mejor Adaptación

  • Castlevania: Nocturne
  • Gran Turismo
  • The Last of Us
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  • Twisted Metal

Juego más Anticipado

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Hades II
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8

Mejor eSports

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • PUBG Mobile
  • Valorant

Mejor Atleta de eSports

  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
  • Mathew "Zywoo" Herbaut
  • Max "Demon1" Mazanov
  • Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
  • Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk
  • Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen

Mejor Equipo eSports

  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic
  • Gaimin Gladiators
  • JD Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Mejor entrenador de eSports

  • Christine "Potter" Chi
  • Dany "Zonic" Sorensen
  • Jordan "Gunba" Graham
  • Remi "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
  • Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young

Mejor Evento de eSports

  • 2023 League of Legends World Championship
  • Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
  • EVO 2023
  • The International DOTA 2 Championship 2023
  • VALORANT Champions 2023

