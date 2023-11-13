The Game Awards 2023: la lista completa de los nominados

Este lunes 13 se anunciaron las nominaciones para los The Game Awards 2023, que reconocen a los mejores videojuegos y creadores del año en la industria.
Dos de las secuelas más importantes del año, "Alan Wake 2" de Remedy Entertainment y "Baldur's Gate 3" de Larian Studios, obtuvieron la mayor cantidad de nominaciones con ocho cada uno, incluido el Juego del Año.
Otros destacados fueron "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", "Resident Evil 4", "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" y "The Legend of Zelda: Lágrimas del Reino".
¿Cuando son los The Game Awards 2023?
La décima entrega anual de Game Awards se transmitirá en vivo desde el Peacock Theatre de Los Ángeles el jueves 7 de diciembre a las 21:30 horas (hora de Chile), a través de plataformas como YouTube, Twitch, Facebook y TikTok Live.
¿Cómo votar en los The Game Awards 2023?
Los fanáticos podrán ayudar a elegir a los ganadores en todas las categorías mediante votación en el sitio web de The Game Awards, con plazo hasta el 6 de diciembre.
Además, por segundo año consecutivo, los fanáticos pueden votar por los nominados a los Game Awards en el servidor oficial de Discord de la entrega de premios.
Los nominados de The Game Awards 2023
Estas son las nominaciones de este 2023:
Mejor Juego (GOTY 2023 o Game of the Year)
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
Mejor Dirección de Juego
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mejor Narrativa
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur's Gate III
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Lies of P
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Baldur's Gate III
- Alan Wake 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
Mejor Diseño de Sonido
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Dead Space
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Cocoon
- Dave the Diver
- Sea of Stars
- Dredge
- Viewfinder
Mejor Actuación
- Ben Starr
- Cameron Monaghan
- Idris Elba
- Melani Liburd
- Neil Newbon
- Yuri Lowenthl
Juegos con Impacto (Games for Impact)
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Sennaar
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Tchia
- Terra Nil
- Venba
Mejor juego en curso (Best Ongoing)
- Apex Legends
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Mejor Juego Móvil
- Final Fantasy VII: Ever crisis
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: Star Rail
- Monster Hunter Rail
- Terra Nil
Mejor Soporte a la Comunidad (Best Community Support)
- Baldur's Gate III
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man's Sky
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Marvel's Spiderman 2
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Mejor Juego en VR o AR
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Synapse
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Dead Island 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- Remnant 2
- Hi-Fi Rush
Mejor Juego de Acción/Aventura
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Alan Wake 2
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Mejor Juego de Rol
- Lies of P
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Baldur's Gate III
- Sea of Stars
- Starfield
Mejor Juego de Pelea
- Street Fighter 6
- Mortal Kombat 1
- God of Rock
- Pocket Bravery
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Mejor juego para toda la familia
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Pikmin 4
- Sonic Superstars
- Disney Illusion Island
- Party Animals
Mejor juego de simulación o de estrategia
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
- Company of Heroes 3
- City: Skylines 2
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pikmin 4
Mejor Juego Deportivo o de Carreras
- EA Sports FC 24
- F1 23
- Forza Motorsport
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- The Crew Motorfest
Mejor multijugador en línea
- Baldur's Gate III
- Diablo IV
- Party Animals
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Ironmouse
- People Make Games
- Quakity
- SpreenDMC
- Sypherpk
Mejor Debut Independiente
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Pizza Tower
- Venba
- Viewfinder
Mejor Adaptación
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- Gran Turismo
- The Last of Us
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Twisted Metal
Juego más Anticipado
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Hades II
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Tekken 8
Mejor eSports
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- PUBG Mobile
- Valorant
Mejor Atleta de eSports
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok
- Mathew "Zywoo" Herbaut
- Max "Demon1" Mazanov
- Paco "Hydra" Rusiewiez
- Park "Ruler" Jae-Hyuk
- Phillip "Imperialhal" Dosen
Mejor Equipo eSports
- Evil Geniuses
- Fnatic
- Gaimin Gladiators
- JD Gaming
- Team Vitality
Mejor entrenador de eSports
- Christine "Potter" Chi
- Dany "Zonic" Sorensen
- Jordan "Gunba" Graham
- Remi "XTQZZZ" Quoniam
- Yoon "Homme" Sung-Young
Mejor Evento de eSports
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
- Blast.TV Paris Major 2023
- EVO 2023
- The International DOTA 2 Championship 2023
- VALORANT Champions 2023