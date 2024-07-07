Ucraniana Mahuchikh rompió el récord de salto alto, vigente por 37 años
Superó el registro previo por un centímetro.
La ucraniana Yaroslava Mahuchikh estableció este domingo un nuevo récord del mundo de salto alto en la reunión de París, octava etapa de la Liga de Diamante, con una marca de 2,10 metros.
Mahuchikh, vigente campeona del mundo, mejoró en un centímetro la anterior plusmarca universal en posesión de la búlgara Stefka Kostadinova desde agosto del año 1987.
WORLD RECORD 🤯— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 7, 2024
🇺🇦's Yaroslava Mahuchikh flies to a 2.10m world record* in the high jump ‼️@MEETINGPARIS c'est magique 🪄
*Subject to the usual ratification procedures#DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/KNeYKLiPwf
⚡ Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh makes history at the Paris Diamond League by setting a new world record in women's high jump at 2.10 meters. pic.twitter.com/hmSz0DfyR2— UNITED24 Media (@United24media) July 7, 2024
Congratulations to prominent Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh and her team on setting a new world record in the high jump: 2.10 meters!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 7, 2024
Yaroslava broke the previous record, which had stood for 37 years, and demonstrated to the entire world the true Ukrainian will to win.… pic.twitter.com/1Rqy8MYaFU