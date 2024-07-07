Síguenos:
Atletismo

Ucraniana Mahuchikh rompió el récord de salto alto, vigente por 37 años

La ucraniana Yaroslava Mahuchikh estableció este domingo un nuevo récord del mundo de salto alto en la reunión de París, octava etapa de la Liga de Diamante, con una marca de 2,10 metros.

Mahuchikh, vigente campeona del mundo, mejoró en un centímetro la anterior plusmarca universal en posesión de la búlgara Stefka Kostadinova desde agosto del año 1987.

