"La mejor película de Nolan": Primeras críticas de Oppenheimer salen a la luz

Tras vivir su premiere esta semana la película "Oppenheimer" comenzó a recibir las primeras críticas especializadas, de cara a su estreno comercial este 20 de julio.

En general los críticos que pudieron ver la cinta se rindieron ante el trabajo de Christopher Nolan y se deshicieron en elógios para el elenco encabezado por Cillian Murphy.

Kenneth Turan, crítico de cine de Los Angeles Times, aseguró que "Oppenheimer es la película más impresionante de Nolan hasta la fecha".

I had the good fortune to spend time with Christopher Nolan talking about the exceptional 'Oppenheimer,' arguably his most impressive film to date. Here's what he had to say. https://t.co/snr8b1GbSR — Kenneth Turan (@KennethTuran) July 12, 2023

"Es un acontecimiento espectacular, una adaptación muy honesta y concisa con una inovadora narrativa", escribió Lindsey Bahr de la agencia AP, mientras que Josh Horowitz de MTV indicó que "es una experiencia inmersiva de la más alta calidad" y señaló que "Cillian Murpy obtuvo el papel que siempre mereció".

Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved —- some just for a scene. — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) July 11, 2023

OPPENHEIMER is one of if not Nolan’s best work. And that comes from a huge Nolan admirer. I’ve see it twice. Impeccable immersive filmmaking of the highest order. Cillian Murphy gets the role he deserves. In love with Downey’s work. This one demands your attention. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 11, 2023

Por su parte el crítico de Vulture Bilge Ebiri dijo que la película es "un complejo drama histórico, increíblemente detallado y de ritmo implacable que se va construyendo hasta que Nolan golpea la mesa de manera devastadora y asombrosa".