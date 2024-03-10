Junto a Slash: Ryan Gosling cantó "I'm Just Ken" en los Premios Oscar 2024

El actor Ryan Gosling subió al escenario del Dolby Theatre en los Premios Oscar para cantar "I'm Just Ken" en una impresionante celebración con cerca de 80 personas, incluyendo al guitarrista Slash.

Entre los "Kens" estaban Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt (autores del tema), además de otros actores de la película "Barbie" como Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir y Ncuti Gatwa.

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" from 'Barbie' at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7IRG16oCey

Ryan Gosling fully belting out ‘I’m Just Ken’ is the one of the most incredible Oscar musical performances I’ve ever seen. People were screaming, cheering and gasping inside the Dolby. #Oscar2024 pic.twitter.com/Eh70gDdIzj