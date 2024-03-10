Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Despejado
Santiago17.6°
Humedad39%
+
+
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360
supergeek

Síguenos

Tópicos: Entretención | Cine | Premios Oscar

Junto a Slash: Ryan Gosling cantó "I'm Just Ken" en los Premios Oscar 2024

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

El actor reunió en el escenario a casi 80 "Kens", incluyendo a Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir y Ncuti Gatwa.

Junto a Slash: Ryan Gosling cantó
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de Whatsapp
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

El actor Ryan Gosling subió al escenario del Dolby Theatre en los Premios Oscar para cantar "I'm Just Ken" en una impresionante celebración con cerca de 80 personas, incluyendo al guitarrista Slash.

Entre los "Kens" estaban Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt (autores del tema), además de otros actores de la película "Barbie" como Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir y Ncuti Gatwa.

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Síguenos en Google News
Las + leídas
Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter
En portada