Premios Oscar: conoce a los ganadores de la ceremonia 2023

Este domingo se llevó a cabo la 95 ceremonia de los Premios Oscar, celebrando a lo mejor del cine en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, California.

El evento, presentado por Jimmy Kimmel, coronó como gran ganador a la película "Everything Everywhere All at Once", dandóle siete de las once nominaciones obtenidas, incluyendo Mejor Director, Mejor actriz de reparto, Mejor actor de reparto, Mejor actriz y Mejor película.

Otra de las grandes ganadoras fue "All Quiet on the Western Front", llevándose cuatro estatuillas, incluyendo la categoría de Mejor película internacional, imponiéndose sobre "Argentina, 1985".

En tanto "The Whale" se llevó el premio al Mejor peinado y maquillaje por la gran transformación de Brendan Fraser en la cinta, quien además obtuvo su primer Oscar ganando la categoría de Mejor actor.

Revisa aquí la lista completa de ganadores

Mejor Película animada

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Mejor Actor de reparto

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actriz de reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis - "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Mejor Documental

Navalny

Mejor Cortometraje

An Irish Goodbye

Mejor Fotografía

All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

The Whale

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mejor Película internacional

All Quiet on the Western Front - Alemania

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whisperers

Mejor Corto animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

Mejor diseño de producción

All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejor Banda Sonora original

All Quiet on the Western Front

Mejores Efectos visuales

Avatar: The Way of Water

Mejor Guión original

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Guión adaptado

Women Talking

Mejor Sonido

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Canción original

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR

Mejor Montaje

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Director

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Mejor Actriz

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Película

Everything Everywhere All at Once