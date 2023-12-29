Síguenos:
Tópicos: Mundo | EE.UU. | Barack Obama

Con Karol G y Peso Pluma: Barack Obama dio a conocer sus favoritos del 2023

Publicado:
| Periodista Digital: EFE/Cooperativa.cl

El expresidente de Estados Unidos compartió sus canciones, películas y libros favoritos del año.

Con Karol G y Peso Pluma: Barack Obama dio a conocer sus favoritos del 2023
El expresidente Barack Obama publicó este viernes su tradicional lista de favoritos del año, donde destacan Karol G y Peso Pluma.

La lista la abre 'TQG', de Shakira y "La Bichota"; seguida de 'I Remember Everything', de Zach Bryan junto a Kacey Musgraves; 'Sprinter', de Dave & Central Cee, y 'America Has a Problem', de Beyoncé en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar.

Asimismo, el exmandatario de Estados Unidos sorprendió al añadir 'La Bebe' (remix), de Yng Lucas y Peso Pluma en esta selección.

En lo que concierne a la gran pantalla, Obama se ha decantando este año por 'Rustin', de George C. Wolfe; 'Leave the World Behind', de Sam Esmail, y el documental 'American Symphony', de Matthew Heineman, entre otras cintas.

Pocos días antes de la Navidad, Obama compartió su lista de libros preferidos, 15 en total, entre los que figuraron 'The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store', de James McBride; 'King: a Life', de Jonathan Eig; 'How to Say Babylon', de Safiya Sinclair; 'Some People Need Killing', de Patricia Evangelista, y 'This Other Eden', de Paul Harding.

