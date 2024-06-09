Murió Chet Walker, campeón de la NBA con los 76ers y miembro del Salón de la Fama

Chet Walker, campeón de la NBA con los Philadelphia 76ers y miembro del Salón de la Fama del Baloncesto, falleció a los 84 años, informó este sábado la Asociación de Jugadores Retirados de la NBA.

"En sus 13 temporadas en la NBA, Walker anotó 18.831 puntos y capturó 7.314 rebotes con unos promedios de 18,2 puntos y 7,1 rebotes por partido", detalló la NBA en su web oficial.

Apodado "The Jet", Walker jugó para los Syracuse Nationals, los Sixers y los Chicago Bulls. Siete veces All-Star, Walker ganó el anillo con los Sixers en 1967.

"Walker dejó un impacto profundo en nuestra ciudad y en nuestra liga", afirmaron los Sixers en la red social X.

Por su parte, los Bulls le recordaron como "una figura legendaria" y "un verdadero icono" de la franquicia de Chicago.

