[VIDEO] La conexión Messi-Suárez entregó réditos a Inter Miami

El argentino Lionel Messi se lució con tres asistencias a su compañero Luis Suárez para el triunfo 6-2 de Inter Miami sobre New York Red Bull, en la Major League Soccer.

El trasandino había anotado el 2-1 y Matías Rojas, también con habilitaciones de Messi se inscribió con los otros dos de los floridanos.

Revisa los goles:

El 4-1:

That Messi to Luis Suarez connection is unstoppable! @LuisSuarez9 scores off the volley for his 8th goal of the season and @InterMiamiCF is cruising. pic.twitter.com/5QQAdvp93R