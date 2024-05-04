[VIDEO] La conexión Messi-Suárez entregó réditos a Inter Miami
El argentino habilitó al uruguayo para el 4-1 sobre New York.
El argentino habilitó al uruguayo para el 4-1 sobre New York.
El argentino Lionel Messi se lució con tres asistencias a su compañero Luis Suárez para el triunfo 6-2 de Inter Miami sobre New York Red Bull, en la Major League Soccer.
El trasandino había anotado el 2-1 y Matías Rojas, también con habilitaciones de Messi se inscribió con los otros dos de los floridanos.
Revisa los goles:
El 4-1:
That Messi to Luis Suarez connection is unstoppable! @LuisSuarez9 scores off the volley for his 8th goal of the season and @InterMiamiCF is cruising. pic.twitter.com/5QQAdvp93R— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 5, 2024
El 5-1
MESSI TO LUIS SUAREZ AGAIN! 😱— Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 5, 2024
Incredible run from the goat to set up his fourth assist as @LuisSuarez9 bags the brace. pic.twitter.com/wG0LCRPx6S
El 6-1:
Hat-trick del mejor 9️⃣ del Siglo 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/iS5g1o5bJl— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) May 5, 2024