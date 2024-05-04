Síguenos:
Radio Dulce Patria

Radio Dulce Patria
Radio Cooperativa
Nublado
Santiago9.3°
Humedad82%
+
+
+
Radio Cooperativa
Avisos Legales
M360
supergeek

Síguenos

Tópicos: Deportes | Fútbol | MLS

[VIDEO] La conexión Messi-Suárez entregó réditos a Inter Miami

Publicado:
| Periodista Digital: Cooperativa.cl

El argentino habilitó al uruguayo para el 4-1 sobre New York.

[VIDEO] La conexión Messi-Suárez entregó réditos a Inter Miami
Suscríbete a nuestro canal de Whatsapp
Llévatelo:
Las + leídas
Videos + Vistos
En portada

El argentino Lionel Messi se lució con tres asistencias a su compañero Luis Suárez para el triunfo 6-2 de Inter Miami sobre New York Red Bull, en la Major League Soccer.

El trasandino había anotado el 2-1 y Matías Rojas, también con habilitaciones de Messi se inscribió con los otros dos de los floridanos.

Revisa los goles:

El 4-1:

El 5-1

El 6-1:

LEER ARTICULO COMPLETO

Síguenos en Google News
Las + leídas
Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter
En portada