Premios Globos de Oro

Globos de Oro 2023: Revisa la lista completa de ganadores

Publicado:
Autor: Cooperativa.cl

La ceremonia se realiza en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Angeles, California.

Globos de Oro 2023: Revisa la lista completa de ganadores
La ceremonia de entrega de los Globos de Oro 2023 se realiza en el hotel Beverly Hilton en Los Angeles, California, en una jornada destinada a premiar a las mejores películas y series de la temporada.

El evento, organizado por la Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood, tiene en el cine a "The Banshees of Inisherin" como la más nominada con 8, y en televisión a "Abbott Elementary" con cinco nominaciones.

Revisa la lista actualizada de los ganadores de los Globos de Oro 2023:

CINE

Mejor película Drama

  • Avatar: El sentido del agua
  • Elvis
  • Los Fabelman
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • El triángulo de la tristeza

Mejor director

  • James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Mejor guión

  • Tár
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Women Talking
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor actriz de drama

  • Cate Blanchett – Tár
  • Olivia Colman – Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis – The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas – Blonde 
  • Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Mejor actor de drama

  • Austin Butler – Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser – The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman – The Son
  • Bill Nighy – Living
  • Jeremy Pope – The Inspection

Mejor actriz de comedia o musical

  • Lesley Manville – Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie – Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy – The Menu
  • Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de comedia o musical

  • Diego Calva – Babylon
  • Daniel Craig – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver – White Noise
  • Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly de Leon – Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt – Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Mejor película de animación

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • Decision to Leave (Corea del Sur)
  • RRR (India)

Mejor banda sonora original

  • Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
  • John Williams – The Fabelmans

Mejor canción

  • "Carolina" (Taylor Swift) – Where the Crawdads Sing
  • "Ciao Papa" (Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro) – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • "Hold My Hand" (Lady Gaga, BloodPop, and Benjamin Rice) – Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Lift Me Up" (Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, and Ludwig Göransson) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • "Naatu Naatu" (M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj) – RRR

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de televisión (drama)

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor serie de televisión (musical o comedia)

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout 
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor actriz de televisión (drama)

  • Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton – The Crown
  • Hilary Swank – Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Mejor actor de televisión (drama)

  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner – Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna – Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance

Mejor actriz de televisión (musical o comedia)

  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
  • Jean Smart – Hacks

Mejor actor de televisión (musical o comedia)

  • Donald Glover – Atlanta
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
  • Lily James – Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts – Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Taron Egerton – Black Bird
  • Colin Firth – The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Dahmer
  • Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Mejor actriz de reparto de televisión en musical, comedia o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Mejor actor de reparto de televisión en musical, comedia o drama

  • John Lithgow – The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
  • John Turturro – Severance
  • Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler – Barry

Mejor actriz de reparto en miniseria o película para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones – Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Mejor actor de reparto en miniseria o película para televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

