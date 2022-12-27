De Bad Bunny a "Top Gun: Maverick": Barack Obama dio a conocer sus preferidos de 2022
El ex Presidente Barack Obama publicó su habitual lista de favoritos del año, en esta ocasión con lo mejor de 2022.
Como es tradición, el ex Presidente Barack Obama presentó sus listas con los preferidos de este año en música, cine y literatura.
En las canciones, Obama eligió entre sus favoritas "Saoko" de Rosalía, "Tití me preguntó" de Bad Bunny, "Pull Up" de Koffee, "Break my Soul" de Beyoncé y "The Heart Part 5" de Kendrick Lamar.
En cuanto a las películas, destacó a "The Fabelmans" de Steven Spielberg, "Aftersun" de Charlotte Wells, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, "Tár" de Todd Field y "Top Gun: Maverick" de Joseph Kosinski.
I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022
Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD
I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022
I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022
First up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023. pic.twitter.com/NuGA7dDz9G