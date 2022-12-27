De Bad Bunny a "Top Gun: Maverick": Barack Obama dio a conocer sus preferidos de 2022

Como es tradición, el ex Presidente Barack Obama presentó sus listas con los preferidos de este año en música, cine y literatura.

En las canciones, Obama eligió entre sus favoritas "Saoko" de Rosalía, "Tití me preguntó" de Bad Bunny, "Pull Up" de Koffee, "Break my Soul" de Beyoncé y "The Heart Part 5" de Kendrick Lamar.

En cuanto a las películas, destacó a "The Fabelmans" de Steven Spielberg, "Aftersun" de Charlotte Wells, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, "Tár" de Todd Field y "Top Gun: Maverick" de Joseph Kosinski.

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.



Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022