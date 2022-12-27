Síguenos:
Mundo | EE.UU. | Barack Obama

De Bad Bunny a "Top Gun: Maverick": Barack Obama dio a conocer sus preferidos de 2022

Publicado:
Cooperativa.cl

El ex Presidente Barack Obama publicó su habitual lista de favoritos del año, en esta ocasión con lo mejor de 2022.

De Bad Bunny a
Como es tradición, el ex Presidente Barack Obama presentó sus listas con los preferidos de este año en música, cine y literatura.

En las canciones, Obama eligió entre sus favoritas "Saoko" de Rosalía, "Tití me preguntó" de Bad Bunny, "Pull Up" de Koffee, "Break my Soul" de Beyoncé y "The Heart Part 5" de Kendrick Lamar.

En cuanto a las películas, destacó a "The Fabelmans" de Steven Spielberg, "Aftersun" de Charlotte Wells, "Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo" de Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, "Tár" de Todd Field y "Top Gun: Maverick" de Joseph Kosinski.

