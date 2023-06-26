No es troleo: Rick Astley sorprendió con covers a AC/DC, Harry Styles y The Smiths en Glastonbury
El artista pasó de protagonizar memes y "rickrolling" a realizar aplaudidos shows.
Rick Astley fue aplaudido durante sus presentaciones este fin de semana en el festival Glastonbury, de Inglaterra, donde sorprendió con covers a AC/DC, The Smiths y a Harry Styles.
El cantante de "Never Gonna Give You Up" -canción famosa por troleos en las redes- se lució en la batería y cantando al mismo tiempo el clásico rockero "Highway to Hell", de AC/DC.
I didn’t know how much I needed to see Rick Astley crushing AC/DC’s "Highway to Hell" and the drums at Glastonbury pic.twitter.com/el650jBSNB— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 25, 2023
Además, interpretó el hit "As It Was" de Harry Styles, que incorporó en medio de otras canciones.
We're still not *quite* over this performance 🧡@rickastley covering @Harry_Styles 'As It Was' = festival perfection! 🙌#Glastonbury2023 pic.twitter.com/TY5qvGcaSr— BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) June 25, 2023
Después de su show personal, Rick Astley se unió a la banda Blossoms para hacer un concierto completo con 16 covers a The Smiths, pasando desde "This Charming Man" hasta "There Is a Light That Never Goes Out".
Rick Astley and Blossoms covering The Smiths’ 'This Charming Man' 💐#RickAstley #Blossoms #Glastonbury #Glastonbury23pic.twitter.com/rTkgdxPY2p— Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 24, 2023
Rick Astley & Blossoms covering ‘Panic’ by The Smiths (Glastonbury 2023)— The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevival_) June 24, 2023
What a showman 🕺🏻
pic.twitter.com/6s6Qn8lJFH
