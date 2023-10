Tonight, we turn away from darkness and light up blue in solidarity with Israel.



Thank you to @portmiami and our partners at @CruiseNorwegian and @RoyalCaribbean for illuminating in the name of peace and unity. %uD83C%uDDEE%uD83C%uDDF1%uD83D%uDC99 pic.twitter.com/B4A0cjXMxw